US House panel opens investigation into fatal jet helicopter collision

WASHINGTON: A US House of Representatives oversight subcommittee said on Thursday (Mar 13) it is investigating the collision in January between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that killed 67 people near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The House Oversight subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs said they are probing the crash and the military's use of airspace in the US capital region.

They asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to detail the steps the military "is taking to ensure that this type of accident does not happen again." Many lawmakers want to know why the Army helicopter was not using a key safety system at the time of the Jan 29 collision.

Republican US Representative William Timmons, who chairs the subcommittee, and the panel's top Democrat, Suhas Subramanyam, also want to know why the pilot was wearing night vision goggles for a routine training flight and a list of steps the Defense Department "is taking to ensure military operations do not interfere with the safety of American air travel and steps to prevent this incident from reoccurring."

The Pentagon said it would respond directly to the lawmakers.

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board made an urgent safety recommendation that was quickly adopted by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to make permanent restrictions to prevent helicopters from flying near Washington Reagan when two lesser-used runways are operational.