The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment outages, what can businesses and consumers do?

Agreeing, Fair Tech Institute’s Ms Lim said that Singapore’s rapidly ageing population should be kept in mind when defining resilience in an e-payment landscape.

“Resilience comes in many forms - ease of payments and frictionless transactions are one part of it, but if you want to protect older folk from things like scams, you may actually need to re-introduce some friction into the system, to ensure safeguards are in place.”

Ms Koh, from cafe O Happi Place, said that she converted her business from being entirely cash-less to accepting cash payment, after realising that many older persons in the neighbourhood preferred to pay cash when they stopped by.

Dr Clarke said: “It is not realistic to eliminate cash entirely, but it will likely become less commonly used, as in the Nordic countries.”

Sweden and Norway are two examples of countries that have reduced cash in circulation by over 50 per cent in the last 10 years, mainly by introducing mobile instant payment systems, said Dr Clarke.

“Singapore should move towards a 'less-cash' rather than a 'cashless' society for reasons of convenience, security and cost,” he added.

In 2021, then-MAS board member Ong Ye Kung told parliament that Singapore does not aim to be a cashless society, even as it promotes e-payments because "it is efficient, convenient and green".

"Cash will continue to be a familiar and convenient way to transact," said Mr Ong.

For some like 70-year-old retiree Joyce Tan - who does internet banking on her laptop to settle monthly bills but is “not entirely comfortable” with using mobile banking services due to reports of scams and malware - encountering restaurants where she can only pay via mobile payments or QR codes is still a new experience for her.

While she has done mobile payments at stores where there are no other options, Ms Tan said she has a “love-hate” relationship with making e-payments on a phone.

“We came from a time where everything was cash on delivery and paid by cash, so having to change to very modern systems sometimes gives us some doubt.”

Even as digital banking life here resumes normalcy, Prof Loh said the Oct 14 disruption served as a reminder to stakeholders of the importance of not taking the e-payment ecosystem and its vulnerabilities for granted.

“No system is foolproof and watertight. By adopting particular technology, we should go in with the expectation that once in a while things might go awry, and we should be prepared and mindful of the possibility of that happening.”

This article was originally published in TODAY.