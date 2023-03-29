DBS customers unable to access bank's digital services

SINGAPORE: DBS customers reported that they were unable to access the bank's digital services, including DBS PayLah! on Wednesday (Mar 29).

Reports of service outages began surging at about 8.30am, according to the website Downdetector, with more than 300 reports made.

As at 9am, CNA was unable to access the DBS PayLah! app and its digibank online and mobile services. The One-Time Passwords (OTPs) was also not received on mobile.

DBS app users commented on the banks' latest Facebook post, voicing their concerns that they could not access the app.

Some users commented that they were in urgent need to use the app.

"Please restore it ASAP," said Facebook user Karen Boo. "How would you feel if you are the customer who needs to use the service urgently? This is so frustrating!" she said.

Another user, William Tan said: "The last time your system had a major breakdown which caused a lot of problems and inconvenience for users."

Others also said that they did not receive the OTP.

Another user said that they thought they "got hacked" till they read the comments online.

In a Facebook post at 9.20am, DBS said that its digital services were currently unavailable and that it is resolving the issue and will update as soon as services are recovered.

DBS apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding that its "systems remain secure and uncompromised".

CNA has contacted DBS for comment.