Banks in Singapore to start charging customers by November for issuing Singdollar cheques

SINGAPORE: Banks in Singapore will start charging customers for issuing Singapore dollar cheques, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) announced on Friday (Jul 28).

At least seven banks – DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and Standard Chartered – will start imposing fees on cheque issuers, both corporates and individuals, by Nov 1.

Other banks will do so by July next year.

There will also be separate charges for depositors – both corporates and individuals – of Singdollar-denominated cheques. This will be implemented in phases and charges will vary among banks.

CNA has contacted the seven banks for more information, including when they will implement the charges.

It was announced on Friday that Singapore will eliminate corporate cheques by end-2025. Individuals will still be able to use cheques "for a period" after 2025, MAS and ABS said in a joint media release, without specifying a date.

FALLING CHEQUE USAGE

Cheque usage in Singapore has been falling steadily, while there has been growing adoption of e-payments by corporates and individuals.

Annual cheque transaction volume fell by almost 70 per cent from 61 million in 2016 to 19 million in 2022.

Banks incur a fixed cost when it comes to processing cheques. These costs include cheque clearing costs and other operating costs, such as the collection and handling of cheques, data capture, as well as imaging and signature verification.

An online image-based cheque clearing system, called the Cheque Truncation System, has been in use by banks in Singapore since 2003. With the system, cheques are scanned when deposited and their electronic images, instead of the physical cheques, are transmitted throughout the clearing cycle.

With falling volumes, the average cost of clearing a cheque has quadrupled since 2016 to 40 cents (US$0.30) in 2021.

This is set to increase to between S$2 and S$6 by 2025, if cheque volumes fall by another 70 per cent, said MAS and ABS.

Most banks have been subsidising the cost of cheque processing. But given the expected increase, banks will no longer be able to absorb these cheque processing costs and will have to reflect the cost of processing in their charges to their customers, said MAS and ABS.