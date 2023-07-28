Cheques, passbooks and one-cent coins: 5 ways money and banking transactions have changed in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The announcement on Friday (Jul 28) that banks in Singapore will soon start charging customers for issuing Singapore dollar cheques marked another shift in how people interact with money and financial institutions in the country.

At least seven banks will start imposing fees on cheque issuers by Nov 1, ahead of the phasing out of corporate cheques by the end of 2025 and individual cheques at a yet-to-be-determined date sometime after.

While it will mark the end of an era, change is a constant when it comes to money in Singapore.

Here's a look at five ways money and banking transactions have changed here.

We use less cash

How often do you use coins and notes to pay for things? As opposed to contactless card payments, mobile wallet payments and payments through services like PayNow?

For many people in Singapore, it's entirely possible to go days without handling physical currency.

While an entirely cash-free Singapore is difficult to imagine, there are precedents for how legal tender can fade away.

Having not been issued since April 2002 because of a lack of usage, one-cent coins have become curios from a bygone era.

At the other end of the scale, S$10,000 and S$1,000 banknotes have also been discontinued in more recent years. Their phasing out was for a different reason though – to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

But don't fret if you're presented with these. Both denominations, as well as one-cent coins, remain legal tender.