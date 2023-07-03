The Big Read: With more seniors in Singapore needing care, is assisted living the answer?

SINGAPORE: The last domestic helper who cared for Mr Christopher Tan’s wheelchair-bound 76-year-old mother packed her bags and took off without a word in the early hours one day in 2021, leaving her all alone in the small apartment.

“(My mum) needs help to go to the toilet, to shower (and) to change,” said the 51-year-old accountant, who told TODAY that it was fortunate that “nothing bad happened” following the helper’s sudden departure.

She was the fifth helper whom Mr Tan had hired over the course of two years, but none had worked out or managed to get along with his mother for one reason or another.

As Mr Tan and his sister both live with their own families, they began to look for other care options for their mother after the incident.

For caregivers like Mr Tan, searching for the right care arrangement for their elderly parents can be a long and stressful process, especially when their needs fall in the middle of being able to live independently and having to be constantly looked after in a nursing home.

“I think the gap exists when you’re somewhere in between – you’re not that healthy, but you’re not that sick, and you’re still well enough to be in the community,” he said.

Experts such as Ms Chia Hui Xiang from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS) call this group of seniors the “missing middle” – people who face difficulties in one to three activities of daily living and do not have enough family support, but are not so severely disabled that they require a nursing home.

These activities of daily living refer to bathing, feeding, dressing, toileting, transferring and mobility – the ability to sit, stand and move independently.

Mr Tan is among an estimated more than 210,000 caregivers in Singapore – many of whom have had to compromise their careers, finances and sometimes their own health to look after their aged loved ones.

Those unable to care for the seniors full-time themselves typically turn to hiring a foreign domestic helper, and more seem to be doing so.

The total number of foreign domestic workers as of December last year is 268,500, more than 8 per cent higher than five years ago, according to statistics from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Other caregiving alternatives include engaging home care service providers on an hourly basis and sending the aged to senior day care centres, though this can sometimes be easier said than done due to cost and capacity issues, among others.

Many of these seniors may also not qualify to stay in nursing homes, which typically have a waitlist and accept only those who are physically or mentally impaired, unable to be cared for at home and have exhausted all other care options.

Experts interviewed by TODAY said that the issue of caregiving options has become even more pronounced in light of a rapidly ageing population.

In 2010, about one-tenth of Singaporeans were aged 65 and above. In 2020, this figure rose to one in six, and by 2030, about one in four Singaporeans will be over the age of 65.