The Big Read: Can public rental and BTO flats co-exist harmoniously in the same HDB block?

SINGAPORE: When Ms Subashini, a relief security guard, heard that her Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in West Plains@Bukit Batok had a mix of units that included rental flats, she was not happy.

The 41-year-old owns a three-room Build-to-Order (BTO) flat and having lived in a public rental unit before, she believes that there are "a lot of differences" between rental tenants and home owners, such as the former not taking care of the common areas and not respecting the neighbours and their privacy.

"Sometimes they like to do things at a very late timing, and they like to take up the space outside the corridor, and they smoke along the corridor. You can also hear a lot of quarrels and noise,” said Ms Subashini, who claimed that she did not know about the rental flats in the block when she applied for her unit.

While Ms Subashini, who declined to give her full name, is not a fan of integrated blocks, she did share that she has had some positive experiences with families from rental units in her block since moving into Block 468B Bukit Batok Street 41 in 2021.

"It's mostly because of my two children who are 10 and 12 years old. We would meet the other rental unit families in the playground where our children would play together, and we would end up having a conversation about different shared interests," she said of her neighbours at the West Plains@Bukit Batok development.

For Mr Ashvin Pillai, 25, who has been living in a two-room rental unit at Block 182A Woodlands Street 13 in Marsiling Greenview for two years, living in an integrated block can help to uplift lower-income families so that they do not feel "chucked aside".

"Usually rental flats are far away from BTO or owned flats or the resale flats. So this type of block coming up is actually quite good as it keeps everyone equal," he said.

One of the biggest differences in living in an integrated block for the survey officer is the access to amenities as typical rental flats do not have them nearby.

"I have been very happy living here because this BTO has a wide range of shops including hair salons, clinics and a coffee shop which is just outside," said Mr Pillai.

In an effort to promote more inclusive neighbourhoods, HDB has since 2014 introduced integrated blocks with rental and sold units in its BTO projects.

To date, HDB has launched a total of 20 integrated blocks across 13 BTO projects, including three blocks that have since been completed in Marsiling Greenview, West Plains@Bukit Batok and Fernvale Glades.