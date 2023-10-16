The Big Read: Despite sky-high COE prices, Singaporeans’ car dreams never fade

Industry players such as Mr Tang of Yong Lee Seng also said that they have seen some users turn to lease-to-own arrangements.

This is done with some dealers offering to sell back a car to its customer after a lease period, sometimes at a preferential rate.

One perceived advantage is that such schemes offer the driver a quasi-form of car ownership minus the hefty down payment.

Another perk for consumers, according to the websites of some of the car dealers offering such arrangements, is that the amount paid through lease-to-own arrangements does not count towards an individual’s total debt servicing ratio, a threshold of a borrower’s monthly income set by MAS to encourage prudent borrowing.

TODAY understands that lease-to-own financing arrangements are not subject to motor vehicle financing rules as they are more akin to car rentals.

As such lease-to-own arrangements are unregulated, the terms and conditions will be different across companies.

Buyers should therefore be cautious of any arrangements which purport to confer ownership of a car with no down payment or provide a 100 per cent loan when in effect consumers are merely leasing it.

They should also be clear about what the transaction and lease entail, such as the requirement to make repairs to the vehicle which may mean higher costs for the lessees.

THE ROAD AHEAD

As the government continues its push for a car-lite society in land-scarce Singapore, it is inevitable that many will not be able to fulfil their dreams of owning a car, some experts noted.

Dr Tan Ern Ser, an associate professor of sociology from the National University of Singapore, said that such unfulfilled aspirations might be a cause for concern.

“But Singaporeans are also pragmatic people who could make the adjustments, especially if our public transport system has last-km convenience,” he said, referring to the distance between one’s residence and public transport.

Agreeing, Asst Prof Fan of SMU noted how Singapore has built up many new residential areas in recent years, which may not yet be well-linked to public transport nodes.

Improving such connectivity could go a long way in improving the travelling experience and disincentivise residents there from turning to private cars, he said.

Mr Loo of CarTimes said that at the end of the day, cars are not strictly necessities for most people.

“Whoever can afford the luxury to pay for convenience and time saved, they will continue buying cars,” he said.

While Assoc Prof Pangarkar also noted that not owning a car may lead to some frustrations, he added: “This is not that big (a) frustration. I think if (more basic things) like Housing and Development Board flats or public transport become unavailable, that would be a bigger problem.”

He added that even if not everyone can afford a car in the future, “so be it”, as the revenue collected from COEs by those who are willing and able to pay for them would eventually be channelled back to fund public goods for the wider community.

Assoc Prof Theseira of SUSS said that there are still tweaks that can be made to usher society towards a more car-lite direction, including continuously improving the user experience of other modes of transportation, and even tweaking the way we lead our lives to involve less commuting.

“But ultimately, you cannot tell people that it's better to go car-lite; they have to find that it is genuinely so, because they get the travel they need done more cheaply and conveniently without a car,” he said.

This article was originally published in TODAY.