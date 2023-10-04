More owners hold on to older cars, spend more to maintain them amid high COE prices

CAR COE PREMIUMS HIT NEW HIGHS

Just five years ago, car COEs cost about S$25,000 (US$18,000).

Today, that price is more than four times higher for less powerful cars. For more powerful cars, the cost is about five times more.

At the last tender exercise on Sep 20, premiums for cars hit yet another high, with prices for larger vehicles in Category B and Open Category breaching the S$140,000 mark for the first time.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$105,000. This is up from the S$101,000 in the last tender, and the previous record of S$103,721 set in April.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B went up to S$140,889. This is a 4.4 per cent increase compared with S$134,889 in the last round.

Open Category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$144,640, up 5.6 per cent from S$137,000 in the last tender.