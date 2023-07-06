'I'm paying for the time saved': Parents on why they still want a car despite record COE prices

SINGAPORE: It's the most expensive city in the world to buy a car – it even says so in the Guinness World Records – but Singapore is also regularly acknowledged as one of the countries with the best public transport system.

Yet many Singaporeans say they can't do without a car, and despite eye-watering prices, still fork out over six-digit sums for one.

The high cost is largely due to a Certificate of Entitlement (COE) for vehicle ownership, the price of which is included when buying a car. Limited numbers of COEs, which last for 10 years, are released twice a month in a bidding process.

A popular family car like the Toyota Altis – sold with a Category A COE for smaller cars – costs about S$165,000 (US$122,000). The Honda Accord, which is sold with a Category B COE for bigger or more powerful cars, will set you back S$235,000.

Prices have only become more astronomical in recent times. On Wednesday (Jul 5), the first bidding exercise this month, the Category A COE premium reached S$97,000. The Category B premium was S$118,000, near the record high of S$121,000 set in the last tender on Jun 21.

But many are not deterred by the rising premiums. In particular, some parents with young children told CNA that for them, a car is not a luxury but a need.

Mother-of-two Ashley Than and her husband decided to purchase a second car in April, after she gave birth to their second child.

Ms Than quit her job last year to take care of their children, while her husband runs his own business in the construction industry.

The couple bought a secondhand car for S$80,000, which had a COE of four years left.

Their first car, purchased in 2019 when the COE price was about S$50,000, is used by her husband to commute to work. Ms Than uses the second car daily – sending her older son to preschool on weekdays, meeting her parents and parents-in-law twice a week and taking the children out every weekend.