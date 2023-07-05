COEs mostly fall in latest bidding exercise; premium for smaller cars rises

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jul 5).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$97,000 (US$71,750), up from S$96,206 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$118,002 from the record high of S$121,000 in the last tender.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$82,223 from S$83,140 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,090, down from S$10,709 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$121,000 from S$123,000.

A total of 2,560 bids were received, with a quota of 1,845 COEs available.