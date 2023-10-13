COE quota to increase by 13% in the quarter starting November

SINGAPORE: There will be more Certificates of Entitlement (COE) available in the coming quarter from November 2023 to January 2024, with the overall quota going up by 13 per cent.

Announcing this on Friday (Oct 13), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said there will be a total of 12,774 COEs for the quarter.

The largest increases are in categories A and C.

For Category A - mainly used for smaller mass-market cars - the quota will be 22 per cent higher than the previous quarter and 81 per cent higher than the same quarter last year.

"This is facilitated by bringing forward 1,570 guaranteed deregistrations of vehicles on five-year renewal," said LTA.

The quota for goods vehicles and buses - in category C - will be 35 per cent higher than the previous quarter and 124 per cent more than the same quarter last year.

For larger cars in Category B, the supply will go up by about 4 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

The quota for the Open Category will go up by 8 per cent while the supply of motorcycle COEs will increase by 5 per cent.

Bidding under the new quota will start on Nov 6.

LTA added that the supply for categories A, B and C are expected to continue to increase next year.

The Category D quota next year is expected to be "comparable" to 2023, the agency said.