Relentless COE prices? Observers say car sharing is the future

SINGAPORE: As Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums continue to soar to new highs, owning a car is looking increasingly difficult for many people in Singapore.

Although public transport is easily accessible and affordable, many – especially families – say there are instances when having a car is preferred because of its convenience.

“Now that I have a baby, I just want to beat the traffic and go back home early,” said Mr Lim Chong Tee, co-founder of a start-up and father of a four-month-old.

Mr Lim, whose commute between home and office is about one-and-a-half hours each way by public transport, said the travelling time is “painful”. Taxi and ride-hailing prices during peak hours are also expensive.

“We also need to bring our baby to the polyclinic a lot for vaccinations. And there's just so much to bring around, like the diaper bag. We usually have three or four bags,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s a little bit hard to use only the public transportation system.”

He currently shares a family car with his parents. But as the end of its COE term approaches in a few years, Mr Lim is in a dilemma about purchasing a new vehicle.

“With the COE prices so high, it creates quite a bit of stress for my family. It is not a consideration for us to (purchase our own car) at this price. It is just impossible. (The price is) like a quarter of BTO (Builld-to-Order flats) these days,” he told CNA podcast Heart of the Matter.

