Some BTO flat owners file police reports over alleged break-ins during renovation works

SINGAPORE: When Mr Nevin Hernandez and his wife invited friends over to view the progress of renovation works at their new home, they realised some of their personal belongings were missing.

The couple had been in the Build-to-Order (BTO) flat just the day before and left a portable charger, some cables and drinks there.

“We contacted our ID (interior designer) to ask whether there were any works that were done Sunday morning, or on Saturday evening after we left. But to her knowledge, there were no contractors that entered the house,” Mr Hernandez told CNA.

“Up until now, we are not very sure who entered the house – and actually, what was taken from our house.”

Since then, they have stopped leaving valuables in the unit and replaced the bicycle lock on their front door with a digital lock.

Their interior designer reached out to other contractors, who said other homeowners from the same new Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate – ParkView @ Bidadari – similarly reported missing or stolen items.

At another estate nearby in Hougang, residents from six HDB blocks have also reported their locks being tampered with. Items such as tiles, pails and digital devices have gone missing as well.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with CNA that two reports have been lodged by ParkView @ Bidadari homeowners, while one report was made by a resident at Hougang Citrine estate.

Members of Parliament for these areas have warned residents to take precautions to safeguard their belongings.