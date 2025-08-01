Some BTO flat owners file police reports over alleged break-ins during renovation works
Homeowners at two new public housing estates in Bidadari and Hougang have reported missing items and broken locks, with MPs urging extra precautions to safeguard their belongings.
SINGAPORE: When Mr Nevin Hernandez and his wife invited friends over to view the progress of renovation works at their new home, they realised some of their personal belongings were missing.
The couple had been in the Build-to-Order (BTO) flat just the day before and left a portable charger, some cables and drinks there.
“We contacted our ID (interior designer) to ask whether there were any works that were done Sunday morning, or on Saturday evening after we left. But to her knowledge, there were no contractors that entered the house,” Mr Hernandez told CNA.
“Up until now, we are not very sure who entered the house – and actually, what was taken from our house.”
Since then, they have stopped leaving valuables in the unit and replaced the bicycle lock on their front door with a digital lock.
Their interior designer reached out to other contractors, who said other homeowners from the same new Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate – ParkView @ Bidadari – similarly reported missing or stolen items.
At another estate nearby in Hougang, residents from six HDB blocks have also reported their locks being tampered with. Items such as tiles, pails and digital devices have gone missing as well.
The Singapore Police Force confirmed with CNA that two reports have been lodged by ParkView @ Bidadari homeowners, while one report was made by a resident at Hougang Citrine estate.
Members of Parliament for these areas have warned residents to take precautions to safeguard their belongings.
BIDADARI
CNA visited the Bidadari estate several times in July and spoke to homeowners at Blocks 233B and 233C, who are mostly in the middle of renovation works. These blocks are situated away from the main road.
Sources told CNA at least five units in the estate have allegedly had their locks meddled with in the last few months.
Bicycle locks are typically used to secure flats during renovations as they are cheaper and make it convenient for contractors to access the site. Metal chains are used as well.
Nearly all the units undergoing renovation used bicycle locks to temporarily secure their gates, while a few homeowners had installed what appeared to be temporary closed-circuit television cameras outside their homes to monitor who was entering.
One homeowner, who did not wish to be named, said she filed a police report after realising her kitchen countertop had been damaged.
The contractors renovating her flat claimed they did not do it. A shower head had also gone missing from her bathroom.
She said the bicycle lock on their front door had been tampered with.
Another homeowner, who also wished to remain anonymous, showed CNA photos of her lock that was apparently sawn open. She has also made a police report.
She said that two weeks into her renovation work, which began in June, her interior designer warned her against leaving valuables behind in the unit. A worker told them someone had been messing with the locks.
In response to CNA’s queries, Potong Pasir SMC MP Alex Yeo said he is “aware of isolated reports of mischief”.
“We urge residents to be observant and mindful during this transitional period and to alert the authorities if they have any cause for concern,” he added.
Mr Yeo also said the town council is helping new residents on various issues including amenities, cleanliness and safety.
HOUGANG
Meanwhile, Ms Diana Pang, who represents Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC where the Hougang Citrine estate is located, said a resident had written in to raise concerns about missing items in BTO flats under renovation.
That prompted the MP to post an advisory on her Facebook page in June, reminding her residents to stay vigilant.
During recent house visits, she advised residents who were using bicycle locks to secure their units to use something better.
One resident who only wanted to be known as Ms Goh told CNA that the bicycle lock on her front gate was cut on Jun 11 when she was abroad.
After it was replaced the next day, it was cut again. Works were being carried out to correct defects in her BTO flat at the time.
The matter was reported to Ms Goh by HDB on-site office staff, who urged her to report this to the police. The staff also said they would help her to install a new chain lock in the meantime.
A police notice to residents in the estate stated that police cameras will be installed in the neighbourhood from mid-June to mid-October. CNA spotted two cameras in each lift at the blocks, but no police cameras at the common lobby area.
Other new homeowners there said they also installed CCTV cameras at their units after learning of thefts and tampered locks.
“This is quite worrying, and it’s why a lot of us are getting automated gate locks,” said Mr Cheng Soo Fong.
His partner Ashley Lee said they placed a camera inside their unit facing the front door, which was secured with a bicycle lock.
“We realised that someone was pushing our main door, then just one side is open … They probably saw the CCTV there, then it stopped. I'm not sure what they are trying to do.”
HOW TO BETTER SECURE FLATS
Interior designer Andre Pang said while no method is foolproof, homeowners can still take steps to better secure their flats such as changing the pin-code after each milestone of their renovation.
Homeowners can also choose to install battery-powered motion sensor lights that may startle any intruders.
Mr Pang said items that are typically in flats undergoing renovation, like bathroom fittings, could end up being resold on online marketplaces like Carousell.
He noted that brand-new estates are more vulnerable to break-ins.
“You have a whole block, a whole development where you have a lot of units undergoing renovation and they're easily accessible. Residents here don't know each other, so they can't keep an eye and look out for suspicious characters,” said the co-founder of H Design.
He contrasted this with more mature estates where renovation works are “more sporadic”, though cases have happened at such neighbourhoods before.
In 2016, a man was arrested on suspicion of serial housebreaking after reportedly targeting HDB flats that were under renovation. The police said a worker’s demolition hammer drill had gone missing at a flat in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, while similar tools disappeared from other flats.
“For resale flats … you may not know that the flat is undergoing renovation, and there will be a lesser chance that there will be an attempt at break-ins,” Mr Pang pointed out.
He said homeowners can also ensure interior designers and contractors go to the flat regularly to check on it.
“Trade supervisors, for instance, can instil (an) awareness culture where they look out for certain things in the house, not leave the place unattended as they leave for breaks,” he added.