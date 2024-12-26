More busking locations made available as interest in street performances hold steady

SINGAPORE: Street performer Fatt Kew, better known by his stage name The One Boy Band, has a new trick up his sleeve – virtual vocals.

His busking act is now accompanied by a hologram of Japanese anime character Hatsune Miku, singing and dancing next to him while he juggles multiple instruments.

He said the vocaloid was the missing piece of the puzzle in his act, and has gained him a strong following since it was launched three weeks ago.

“People are more receptive to singing, but I really can’t sing, I can only play instruments, which may sometimes be a bit boring,” he told CNA.

“So, I always try to think of ways to intrigue the audience… put a singing element into my act. That's why I use technology.”