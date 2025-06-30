Certis sick leave policy to address abuse may erode trust, affect workers' well-being: Experts

SINGAPORE: Certis’ medical leave policy requiring officers on sick leave to remain at home or to share their "live" location via digital devices if they are not home could reduce trust and affect employee well-being, experts said.

They were commenting on security company Certis' statement issued on Saturday (Jun 28) on the matter.

The company said it does not terminate employees' work contracts solely because they are not at home when on medical leave. This was after WhatsApp messages about a change in its sick leave policy were published online.

It is not known when the change was made.

In its Whatsapp messages, Certis said that if employees are not home, they should share their live location or conduct a video call with their manager. It also said that a warning letter would be issued if employees are not home without a valid reason.

"Please be aware that any non-compliance identified may result in disciplinary action, which could include termination," one of the messages stated.

In response to CNA's queries on Saturday, Certis said that most of its employees use medical leave responsibly, but it has safeguards in place to ensure this system is used "appropriately and fairly".

On Monday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that sick leave is a statutory entitlement and employees should be able to take it to address their health needs while using it responsibly.

“Employers must not discourage employees from taking sick leave when ill, for the well-being of the latter and their co-workers.”

The ministry encourages employers to regularly engage with workers to address concerns and ensure company employment policies are well-communicated.

“This will help to build trust between employers and employees, and create a positive workplace culture,” it added.

If there is a suspected case of misconduct, employers should engage employees to understand the situation and conduct thorough investigations before deciding on disciplinary action, MOM stated.

“For example, there could be legitimate reasons as to why an employee might not be at home when ill,” the ministry said. “This should not be taken as conclusive evidence of misconduct.”

CNA has reached out to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) for comment.