Changi Airport rolls out first fully automated passenger loading bridge

SINGAPORE: There are two minutes to spare once an aircraft landing at Changi Airport comes to a complete stop and chocks are put in place to prevent it from moving.

Within this window, operators of the passenger loading bridge must currently activate the bridge and manually manoeuvre it for the last 50cm to dock to the aircraft door accurately. Then they open the doors for passengers to disembark the plane and enter the terminal.

For wide-body planes, which have two aircraft doors, one operator is required for each arm of the bridge during the docking process.

While operators usually complete the process within two minutes, the speed depends on how proficient the operator is.