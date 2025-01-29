China’s slow recovery part of why Changi Airport narrowly missed pre-pandemic traffic levels, say analysts

SINGAPORE: China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery contributed to airports in Southeast Asia seeing a slower uptick in passenger numbers, compared to European and American counterparts.

Aviation analysts made this observation on the back of Singapore's Changi Airport announcing last Wednesday (Jan 22) that it handled 67.7 million passengers in 2024. This was 99.1 per cent of 2019 levels, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Analysts gave credit to Changi Airport's recovery but noted that major airports in the West already have passenger numbers exceeding pre-pandemic figures.

According to news site Aviation Week Intelligence Network, airport passenger traffic across Europe had surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2024.

The BBC likewise reported in July last year that London’s Heathrow Airport recorded 39.8 million journeys in the first half of 2024, compared to 38.8 million in the first half of 2019.

And according to data site Statista, US airports have been busier in 2024 than ever before, with daily passenger throughput consistently exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2024, after roughly matching 2019 traffic in 2023.

It's a different picture in Southeast Asia.

Airports in Bangkok and Malaysia have reported strong recovery but with passenger numbers still below pre-pandemic levels.

Further north, Hong Kong International Airport served over 53 million passengers in 2024, a 34 per cent increase compared to the previous year - but still 26 per cent lower than passenger volume in 2019.

For Changi Airport, Singapore's Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat has said that traffic volume will likely exceed pre-pandemic levels this year.