Civil servants cannot retain gifts over S$50, same 'spirit' applies to political office holders: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Civil servants cannot retain gifts worth more than S$50, unless they pay the market value of the gift to the government, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

Mr Chan was reiterating the public service rules surrounding gift and meal invitations in a speech in parliament on Wednesday (Aug 2) in response to a question filed by Mr Gerald Giam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency.

In his response, Mr Chan said that political office holders adopt a “similar spirit and principles” in their official activities and there are specific rules spelt out in the Code of Conduct for Ministers.

WHY IT MATTERS

The issue surrounding political office holders’ and civil servants’ acceptance of gifts and meal invitations has come under the spotlight amid a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe into Transport Minister S Iswaran and tycoon Ong Beng Seng.

Last month, CPIB revealed that it had arrested Mr Iswaran as well as Mr Ong, managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, in relation to the graft probe.

Mr Iswaran, who is on leave of absence, had worked closely with Mr Ong to launch the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore.