Timeline: Transport Minister S Iswaran, property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arrested as part of CPIB probe
CNA looks at how the events have unfolded since Wednesday morning (Jul 12), when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau first said Transport Minister S Iswaran was assisting with an investigation.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Transport Minister S Iswaran and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng have been arrested as part of a corruption probe.
The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Friday night (Jul 14) that both men were arrested on Tuesday.
HERE IS HOW THE EVENTS UNFOLDED:
Jul 12 morning: CPIB announces investigation involving Mr Iswaran
CPIB said Transport Minister S Iswaran is assisting with an investigation into a case uncovered by the agency. It did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.
In its statement on Jul 12, the anti-graft agency said it was unable to provide further details because investigations were ongoing.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a separate statement that the CPIB investigation would require Mr Iswaran, as well as other individuals, to be interviewed by CPIB.
The bureau sits under the Prime Minister’s Office.
Mr Lee said he was briefed by the director of CPIB on Jul 5 regarding a case it had uncovered. The director then sought Mr Lee’s concurrence to open a formal investigation.
"I gave Director CPIB my concurrence on Jul 6, following which the formal investigation began on Jul 11," said the Prime Minister.
He instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed. In his absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.
Mr Iswaran is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations. When contacted, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Mr Iswaran’s portfolio at the ministry would be covered by other political officeholders during his leave of absence.
Jul 12 evening: "We will be upfront and transparent": DPM Wong
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that Mr Iswaran’s case was “completely driven by CPIB from the beginning” and that there was no public complaint.
"It was CPIB that discovered the matter through their initial findings and investigations, and they felt that there was a need to interview Minister Iswaran as part of further investigations,” said Mr Wong.
The bureau had been looking into an unrelated investigation on a separate matter earlier, and updated Mr Lee on this investigation in May, said Mr Wong, adding that he was also “kept in the loop” at the time.
"We will be upfront and transparent, and we will not sweep anything under the carpet, even if they are potentially embarrassing or damaging to the PAP (People's Action Party) and to the government,” he said.
Mr Wong added that the CPIB investigation was “concrete proof of how we do things in Singapore”.
He said that Singapore has “always upheld a clean and incorrupt system of government” and that its track record on this is “clear and evident to all”.
"I know Singaporeans are concerned and have many questions about this case. I'm unable to provide more information than what I've just said because the CPIB investigations are ongoing," he said.
"So I ask everyone that we allow the investigation to take its course and refrain from any further speculation at this juncture."
Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was seen entering and leaving CPIB headquarters, although at the time it was unclear if and how he was connected to the investigation.
Jul 13 evening: Mr Iswaran will remain in Singapore: PMO
In response to CNA’s queries, the Prime Minister’s Office said Mr Iswaran will remain in Singapore during his leave of absence.
The PMO also said he will have “no access to any official resources and government buildings”.
Jul 14 morning: Mr Ong Beng Seng’s arrest announced by HPL
Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), the company which Mr Ong Beng Seng co-founded and where he is managing director, announced on Jul 14 that he has been "given a notice of arrest".
Mr Ong, who is Malaysian and based in Singapore, was also asked by CPIB to provide information in relation to his interactions with Mr Iswaran, said the company in its notice on the Singapore Exchange.
It added that no charges have been filed against Mr Ong and that he will be travelling from Jul 14. The firm said that Mr Ong will surrender his passport to CPIB and that he is fully cooperating with the anti-graft agency. Bail of S$100,000 (US$75,505) has been posted.
The 77-year-old billionaire businessman is often credited with playing a key role in a deal struck in 2007 between the Singapore Tourism Board and then-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, to bring the first-ever night race to the country.
He owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP.
The contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years was signed last year – the fourth renewal and longest extension.
Mr Iswaran has been actively involved in the government's engagements with F1, including making appearances at press conferences where announcements about the event's future have been made.
Race promoter Singapore GP said in a short statement that it was going ahead with preparations for the F1 event in September. The Singapore Grand Prix is slated for Sep 15 to Sep 17.
Jul 14 evening: Mr Iswaran and Mr Ong were arrested on Jul 11, says CPIB
In response to CNA's queries, CPIB said that Mr Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday and subsequently released on bail.
This was the first mention of Mr Iswaran being taken into custody since the news broke on Jul 12 that he was assisting with an investigation.
The anti-graft agency also said that Mr Ong was arrested on Tuesday as well and subsequently released on bail.
"As part of bail conditions, subjects’ passports are impounded," said CPIB. "Subjects on bail can however make requests to travel overseas. CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis."
It assessed and acceded to Mr Ong’s request to travel overseas, and his bail quantum was increased to S$100,000.
Mr Ong is required to report to the bureau when he returns and surrender his passport.
CNA has asked CPIB about Mr Iswaran’s bail quantum.
There remain no details on the nature of the investigation.