Timeline: Transport Minister S Iswaran, property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arrested as part of CPIB probe

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Transport Minister S Iswaran and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng have been arrested as part of a corruption probe.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Friday night (Jul 14) that both men were arrested on Tuesday.

HERE IS HOW THE EVENTS UNFOLDED:

Jul 12 morning: CPIB announces investigation involving Mr Iswaran

CPIB said Transport Minister S Iswaran is assisting with an investigation into a case uncovered by the agency. It did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

In its statement on Jul 12, the anti-graft agency said it was unable to provide further details because investigations were ongoing.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a separate statement that the CPIB investigation would require Mr Iswaran, as well as other individuals, to be interviewed by CPIB.

The bureau sits under the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr Lee said he was briefed by the director of CPIB on Jul 5 regarding a case it had uncovered. The director then sought Mr Lee’s concurrence to open a formal investigation.

"I gave Director CPIB my concurrence on Jul 6, following which the formal investigation began on Jul 11," said the Prime Minister.

He instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed. In his absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.

Mr Iswaran is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations. When contacted, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Mr Iswaran’s portfolio at the ministry would be covered by other political officeholders during his leave of absence.