Iswaran to remain in Singapore during CPIB investigation: Prime Minister's Office
Iswaran to remain in Singapore during CPIB investigation: Prime Minister's Office
Transport Minister S Iswaran pictured on May 17, 2022. He has been instructed by the Prime Minister to go on a leave of absence until CPIB's investigation is completed. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)
Ng Hong Siang
13 Jul 2023 07:36PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 07:45PM)
SINGAPORE: Transport Minister S Iswaran will remain in Singapore during his leave of absence amid an ongoing Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday (Jul 13).

In a statement issued in response to CNA's queries, the PMO said Mr Iswaran will also have "no access to any official resources and government buildings".

CPIB said on Wednesday morning that Mr Iswaran was assisting with its investigation into a case it uncovered. The anti-graft agency did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

He has also been instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said that other Members of Parliament from Mr Iswaran's West Coast constituency will cover for his duties, stating that it would be "difficult" for him to undertake those responsibilities himself.

In Mr Iswaran's absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.

Mr Iswaran is also minister-in-charge of trade relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). When contacted by CNA, a spokesperson said Mr Iswaran's portfolio at the ministry would be covered by other political officeholders during his leave of absence.

Source: CNA/nh

Related Topics

S Iswaran Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau CPIB Singapore politics Prime Minister's Office

