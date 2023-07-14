Billionaire property tycoon Ong Beng Seng issued notice of arrest over CPIB probe involving Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), has been issued a notice of arrest and asked by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to provide information in relation to his interactions with Transport Minister S Iswaran.

“No charges have been filed against Mr Ong. He will be travelling from Jul 14 and will be surrendering his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore," HPL said in a company announcement on Friday (Jul 14), adding that he has posted bail of S$100,000 (US$75,700).

HPL said Mr Ong is fully cooperating with the anti-corruption agency and has provided the information requested.

“As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point. He has undertaken to provide updates to the board if there are subsequent material developments," the company said.

Mr Ong was seen entering and leaving CPIB's headquarters on Wednesday after the agency announced that Mr Iswaran is assisting with a case it uncovered, although it did not reveal the nature of the investigation.

Shares in HPL were down more than 6 per cent from the previous close of S$3.86 when trading opened on Friday.

The 77-year-old billionaire businessman is often credited with playing a key role in a deal struck in 2007 between the Singapore Tourism Board and then-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, to bring the first-ever night race to the country.

Mr Ong owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix.

The contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years was signed last year - the fourth renewal and longest extension - bringing the event back to Marina Bay after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Iswaran, who is also minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, said at that time that the renewal would help “sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle, attracting international visitors as travel rebounds, and generating business revenue and jobs for Singaporeans”.

Mr Ong's HPL, the company he founded, owns the Four Seasons and Hilton hotels and had acquired properties in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

HPL was also part of a consortium - along with state-owned investment firm Temasek - which in May 2022 bought the real estate assets of media firm Singapore Press Holdings.

In its company announcement on Friday, HPL said that its nominating committee has assessed the current situation and determined that Mr Ong “continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities as managing director”.

“The board and the nominating committee will continue to monitor the progress of the matter and the nominating committee will continue to reassess the suitability of the continued appointment of Mr Ong," it said.