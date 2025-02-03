Logo
Singapore

2 suspects arrested for evading more than S$450,000 in duty and GST
Singapore Customs conducted an operation at Petir Road on Jan 23, seizing 4,228 cartons of contraband cigarettes and two vans.

A composite image of the two vans and the duty-unpaid cigarettes that were seized by Singapore Customs on Jan 23. (Image: Singapore Customs)

Lutfil Jumadi
Lutfil Jumadi
03 Feb 2025 12:06PM
SINGAPORE: Two people were arrested on Jan 23 after they were caught with 4,228 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, Singapore Customs said on Monday (Feb 3). 

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$457,968 (US$334,431).

A man and a woman - both Singaporeans and aged 29 - were arrested, while two vans were seized during the operation at Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

Singapore Customs said its officers initially found 1,252 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a parked van. 

"Further investigation using a key found in the van led officers to a second van parked nearby, which contained another 2,976 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes," the agency added.

"Drug paraphernalia were also found in one of the vans, and these were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigation."

Investigations revealed that the male suspect was allegedly involved in delivering the duty-unpaid cigarettes. 

"Court proceedings are ongoing against the man," said Singapore Customs, adding that female suspect is under probe. 

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, it is an offence to buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal with duty-unpaid goods.

Those found guilty of such offences face up to six years in prison, a fine up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, or both.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited, Singapore Customs said.

Source: CNA/lh(sn)

