CNA Explains: How common are crocodiles in Singapore and why was the one found recently on a beach put down?

SINGAPORE: Every once in a while, Singapore gets a reminder that the term "a City in Nature" is not just a tourism slogan or a lofty civic goal but a very real description.

The latest reminder arrived on a beach at Marina East Drive this week in the form of a nearly 3m-long crocodile.

In the interest of public safety, the reptile was trapped and subsequently put down on Thursday, the National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed on Friday (Oct 13).

Why did the situation pan out this way? How common are crocodiles in Singapore?

CNA spoke to NParks, the Mandai Wildlife Group and the Herpetological Society of Singapore (HSS), a group of reptile and amphibian enthusiasts.

Why was the crocodile put down?

According to NParks, there are three reasons why this had to be done.

First, the crocodile was "relatively large".

While a crocodile made headlines when it was relocated to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve from East Coast Park in 2021, it was smaller, at about half the length of the crocodile captured this week.

The smaller crocodile "was assessed to be of a lesser risk to public safety", NParks director for wildlife management and outreach How Choon Beng said in a statement on Thursday.

Second, NParks no longer deems Sungei Buloh to be a suitable release site as it now has a "large population of crocodiles".

Based on ongoing surveys, there are currently about 20 crocodiles at the reserve, Mr How said in response to CNA's queries on Friday.

Third, there was a risk that the crocodile could return to the location where it was captured, which is near East Coast Park, a popular beachfront recreational destination.

"When there are sightings of crocodiles in Singapore, the National Parks Board will assess if there is a threat to public safety," said Mr How.

"For example, if the location is a recreational destination accessible to public, NParks will trap and remove the crocodile in the interest of public safety. Relocation and rehoming options will be explored first."

If there are no options, the crocodile will be humanely put down.