Construction for Cross Island Line stations Clementi and King Albert Park to start in Q1 2024
SINGAPORE: Construction works for Cross Island Line (CRL) interchange stations Clementi and King Albert Park are expected to start in the first quarter of 2024, with passenger service for CRL Phase 2 set to commence in 2032, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a press release on Monday (Oct 2).
The CRL King Albert Park interchange station is located along Blackmore Drive off Bukit Timah Road, while the CRL Clementi interchange station is adjacent to the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 4.
Works will also be carried out at King Albert Park station on the Downtown Line and Clementi station on the East-West Line to allow transfers and connectivity to the new stations, said LTA.
China Communications Construction Company was awarded the contract to design and construct King Albert Park CRL station at a contract value of around S$447 million (US$326 million).
A joint venture between the Singapore branches of China Communications Construction Company and Sinohydro Corporation was awarded the contract to design and construct Clementi CRL station at a contract value of S$514 million.
"China Communications Construction has an extensive track record in delivering design-and-build construction services both locally and abroad," said LTA.
"Sinohydro Corporation has also been involved in a wide range of local and overseas infrastructure projects."
To mitigate the impact on residents, students and motorists, traffic and utilities diversions which are needed to facilitate construction works will be implemented in phases, said LTA.
As the ground conditions at these two locations are "challenging", earth retaining and stabilising structures will be constructed prior to excavation and construction of the station structures.
This will help to ensure the safety and ground stability of the neighbouring stakeholders throughout the construction, LTA noted.
"LTA and the contractors will closely monitor the works to ensure that they are carried out safely, with minimal impact to the nearby stakeholders and existing structures."
The fully underground CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.
Phase 2 of the CRL, announced in September 2022, is about 15km long and comprises six stations - Turf City, King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi, West Coast and Jurong Lake District.
Engineering studies for Phase 3 of the CRL are ongoing and more details will be announced after these studies are completed, added LTA.