Construction for Cross Island Line stations Clementi and King Albert Park to start in Q1 2024

To mitigate the impact on residents, students and motorists, traffic and utilities diversions which are needed to facilitate construction works will be implemented in phases, said LTA.

As the ground conditions at these two locations are "challenging", earth retaining and stabilising structures will be constructed prior to excavation and construction of the station structures.

This will help to ensure the safety and ground stability of the neighbouring stakeholders throughout the construction, LTA noted.

"LTA and the contractors will closely monitor the works to ensure that they are carried out safely, with minimal impact to the nearby stakeholders and existing structures."

The fully underground CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

Phase 2 of the CRL, announced in September 2022, is about 15km long and comprises six stations - Turf City, King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi, West Coast and Jurong Lake District.

Engineering studies for Phase 3 of the CRL are ongoing and more details will be announced after these studies are completed, added LTA.