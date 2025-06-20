CNA Explains: Singapore's tightened crypto licensing rules – 'closing the door' or 'raising the bar'?

How will firms be affected?

As of Jun 19, MAS has granted digital payment token licences to 33 institutions, including major players like Coinbase and OKX.

While unlicensed digital payment token services can still apply for a local license, MAS has said that it has “set the bar high” and will “generally not issue" one.

Bitget and Bybit are among the top ten exchange operators by volume that do not have a Singapore licence.

A Bloomberg report said Bitget will relocate staff to jurisdictions such as Dubai and Hong Kong, and that Bybit has plans to follow suit.

But experts pointed out that it is the smaller firms that will feel the heat.

While larger firms have in-house legal and compliance departments and experience in dealing with licensing frameworks, smaller and mid-sized players face an “uphill task,” said Mr Mike Chiam, a fintech lawyer at Foxtail LLC.

“Many of them relied on operating from Singapore under a 'non-retail, overseas-only' assumption. That assumption no longer holds,” he said.

For these firms – which include unlicensed crypto exchanges, over-the-counter brokers and decentralised finance projects targeting overseas markets – compliance costs, legal restructuring or a complete shutdown are on the table, he added.

Mr Lian, who knows of many small firms trying to shift out of Singapore since early June, agreed that added compliance costs and processes weigh heavily on these.

“I’ve seen startups struggle with similar red tape elsewhere, and it risks pushing innovation to less regulated regions if not handled carefully,” he said.