Dog breeder at Sungei Tengah fined S$4,000 for various lapses

SINGAPORE: A dog breeder in Sungei Tengah was fined S$4,000 (US$3,100) on Friday (Jun 20) for regulatory breaches of terms and conditions for breeding dogs.

Among these lapses, Lismore Pet Enterprise was convicted of failing to sterilise breeding dogs within six months of their retirement from breeding.

Lismore Pet Enterprise is located at The Animal Lodge and was bound by regulations relating to breeding dogs as a licensed pet farm, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in court.

Officers from the Animal and Veterinary Services (AVS) found the contraventions when they inspected the company's premises at several units in two blocks on Nov 1, 2023.

During the inspection, AVS officers found kennels with multiple gaps and holes in the flooring that could trap feet or paws.

Two kennels where three and five dogs were housed had multiple such gaps. This breached a condition that required flooring for dogs to be firm and safe.