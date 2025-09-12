How an F-16 and a drone work together in combat: Singapore air force pilots explain

IDAHO, United States: Imagine fighter jets lined up in formation in the sky, preparing to conduct an air-to-ground strike.

Then a cloud layer rolls in, rendering the jets momentarily "blind". Targets can still be located using Global Positioning System (GPS); but this does not factor in the likes of dynamic, moving ones.

But what if a network of sensors could be deployed lower to the ground, giving extra assurance of operational effectiveness while minimising collateral damage at the same time?

This is one way unmanned platforms like drones can swoop in to aid their manned counterparts during missions - a key focus in this year's Exercise Forging Sabre, a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) biennial drill in the United States.

Its 10th edition kicked off on Sep 6 and will be held until Sep 21 at Mountain Air Home Air Force Base in Idaho state.

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) feature more heavily this time, with 24 drones participating - more than double the 11 in the last exercise in 2023.

"EYES ON THE GROUND"

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) pilots of manned platforms told reporters how working with unmanned ones can make a difference to their missions.

For example, traditional fighter jets would not be able to keep track if a moving target, such as a person, goes under a shelter, said F-16C/D pilot Captain Javier Tan.