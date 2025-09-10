What it's like to operate a new drone being trialled at a Singapore Armed Forces exercise in the US

At this point, it felt like a lot to remember, and as someone bad with directions, navigation was not exactly my cup of tea.

Nevertheless the controller found its way into my hands, and to me at least it came across as no different from a gaming device.

Any initial hesitation faded away as I quickly realised it was pretty easy to manoeuvre the drone. The drone operator instructing me, however, reminded me to be gentle when using the joysticks and to imagine they were made of glass.

At any time, I could simply let go of the controls and the drone would stay aloft and suspended.

Emboldened by now, I made the drone spin 360 degrees, by pushing it up further into the sky and turning it at the same time.

After briefly trying out the camera functions, my hands-on experience with the drone came to an end - fleeting but fun to say the least.