​​​​​​​Analysis: Singapore military's drone advance reflects new battlefield realities, but challenges remain

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) has embarked on a concerted drive to beef up drone capabilities, against a backdrop of domestic manpower issues and the proliferation of unmanned systems as key battlefield assets around the world.

But analysts say the task of integrating the new technology into typically "manned" warfighting setups could prove challenging - and would require more training and exercises to build up understanding and familiarity across service branches.

Earlier in August, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced recruits in Basic Military Training would learn how to fly and counter drones. The first cohort of the new syllabus, comprising more than 3,000 servicemen, enlisted in July and will pass out in September.

This came on the back of a slew of drone and counter-drone developments in March - including an army office to scale up operations for unmanned aerial vehicles and an air force warfare and tactics centre.

On the defensive front, a new SAF counter-unmanned aerial systems development and operations group will be set up, along with neutralising capabilities such as sensors and jammers.

The Singapore navy, too, is making moves to deal with unmanned systems, such as by using cheaper, off-the-shelf drones.

In response to CNA's queries, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the SAF continuously studies operational lessons from conflicts and assesses new technologies; and will also invest in capabilities to prepare soldiers to overcome evolving threats.

Drones, for one, enable troops to see further and put themselves out of harm's way.