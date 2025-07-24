CNA Explains: Why Thailand and Cambodia are clashing

On both sides of the border, the nations’ respective militaries have built up their capabilities in the months since.

On May 28, a deadly firefight between troops, some 300km east around an area known as the Emerald Triangle - or Mom Bei in Cambodia - escalated the situation even further.

A Cambodian soldier was killed in that skirmish. And following the incident, Cambodia said it would take a dispute over four areas to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Since then, both governments have issued volleys of accusatory statements.

The Cambodian government condemned the incident as an “unprovoked act of aggression” and a breach of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Thai government said its troops had been forced to defend themselves while carrying out routine patrols.

Despite the ramped up political rhetoric, the situation along the 817km border remained relatively calm – until this week.

Five Thai soldiers were injured on Wednesday, including one having his leg amputated, after stepping on landmines near the Chong An Ma border crossing in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The Thai army said the explosives had been newly planted, and not by them. In response, the Thai government expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Phnom Penh.

Cambodia denied it was responsible, and countered that the Thai soldiers had entered its territory, where mines from old conflicts remained.

“It is deeply regrettable that the Thai side not only refuses to acknowledge its own acts of incursion, but instead accuses Cambodia of violating international law — when in fact, Cambodia is the aggrieved party suffering injustice from Thai violations,” said a spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence.

A firefight across the temple area on Thursday then erupted into broader clashes, with at least 11 Thai civilians reportedly killed from Cambodian shelling, schools closed and Thai fighter jets deployed to hit infantry targets inside Cambodia.