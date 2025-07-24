Snap Insight: As Thailand and Cambodia escalate border spat, the personal ties that once united now fuel hostility

SINGAPORE: Thailand and Cambodia escalated their ongoing border spat on Thursday (Jul 24), with troops exchanging fire, fighter jets deployed and reports of civilian casualties emerging.

But where once the close personal ties between their leaders could have been counted on to help defuse the situation, it is that same relationship that makes matters worse today.

Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Facebook that Cambodia had “no choice but to respond with armed forces against armed aggression”. Suspended Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote on Instagram subsequently that his father, Cambodian Senate President and former leader Hun Sen, was “acting like a victim”.

There has been a stunning and barely believable falling-out between two highly influential political dynasties in Southeast Asia, since Jun 15 when Mr Hun Sen leaked a phone conversation with Ms Paetongtarn that eventually led to her suspension.

Once seemingly the best of comrades, Mr Hun Sen has since had only sharp words and accusations for former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is Ms Paetongtarn’s father, even calling him “immoral”. The Hun family had long embraced the Shinawatra clan, providing a place of refuge during Mr Thaksin’s self-imposed exile from Thailand for 15 years.