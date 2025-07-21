Rift between Cambodia, Thailand deepens over landmine blast as ex-leaders Hun Sen, Thaksin trade barbs

Thaksin had earlier on Saturday told Thai media that he was determined to stop communicating with Hun Sen, citing fears that his conversations were being secretly recorded.

The former Cambodian leader also criticised Thaksin for calling him “immoral” earlier.

“I want to ask you, if I lack morality, why did you rely on me for 19 years, from 2006 to 2025, constantly listening to my advice and even calling me ‘Leader Number One’?” Hun Sen said.

He also said that since Thaksin became involved in Thai politics, “Thailand has been in great turmoil”, adding that he did not want to bring up “vile” insults Thaksin allegedly made against the Thai monarchy.

Thaksin was twice elected as Thailand’s prime minister, but he was toppled in a military coup in 2006. He fled in 2008 to avoid a jail sentence for corruption that he claimed was politically motivated and returned to Thailand in August 2023.

And just last week, Thaksin testified in court seeking to defend himself against royal defamation charges in a watershed case for his faltering political dynasty. His daughter, Paetongtarn, is also facing political struggles of her own after being suspended as prime minister following a leaked phone call between her and Hun Sen after a row over border territory.

THREE THAI SOLDIERS INJURED IN LATEST INCIDENT

On the issue of border skirmishes, the Thai foreign ministry on Sunday said that the landmines were a serious violation of international law and an infringement of Thai sovereignty.

The statement by foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura came after three Thai soldiers were injured following a blast near the Chong Bok border area in Ubon Ratchathani province on Jul 16, The Nation reported.

It added inspections by Thai authorities found that the landmines used in the incident were newly planted and not part of Thailand’s arsenal or inventory.

“The Thai government condemns in the strongest terms the use of anti-personnel landmines. Such actions violate Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are in direct contravention of the fundamental principles of international law as stated in the United Nations Charter,” Nikorndej was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reported that the Thai military has begun mine-clearing operations in the Chong Bok border area, also known as Mom Bei in Cambodia.

Combat engineers from the Suranaree Task Force – a unit of the Royal Thai Army that is responsible for border security and operations along the Thai-Cambodian border – carried out operations from Sunday morning in response to a report that about 100 landmines were found there after Cambodian soldiers had retreated.

The landmine blast on Jul 16 saw three Thai soldiers injured, including one who lost a foot.

It is the latest incident after Cambodian and Thai armies on May 28 exchanged fire near Mom Bei - also known as the Emerald Triangle - that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

Since then, both Thailand and Cambodia have been locked in military and diplomatic standoffs, involving troop reinforcement along land borders and tit-for-tat cross-border restrictions.