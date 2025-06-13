Bomb drills and brinkmanship: Stakes high for Thailand, Cambodia in latest territorial tensions

NAM YUEN, Thailand/TEUK KRAHAM, Cambodia: Sirens are blaring from loudspeakers as hundreds of students start piling out of classrooms with urgency and assemble under a roofed sports court.

Once they are seated in cross-legged lines on the court, a teacher stands in front of them instructing what routes they should use if an emergency starts to unfold or what body position to take if bombs start to drop on their location.

This is a township that feels on the brink of danger. The border with Cambodia is just a few kilometres from this school, this community in Nam Yuen in Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand’s far east.

Since May 28, residents here have watched as red-hot tensions have built between the two neighbouring countries over generational territorial disputes inflamed by the death of a Cambodian soldier during a brief firefight with Thai troops in Chong Bok, a nearby contested patch of jungle familiar to all locals in this area.

That skirmish occurred in what is referred to as the Emerald Triangle, marking the meeting of three nations: Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

It is lush and jungle-filled land, giving it its moniker, in contrast to the drier riverscape of the Golden Triangle borderland between the same countries further north.