Commentary: Thailand and Cambodia share a border. They also share old wounds

SINGAPORE: In a rare breach of diplomatic norms, Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen on Wednesday (Jun 18) released a recording of a private phone call with Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on social media, escalating political tensions surrounding a long-running border dispute.

In the 17-minute audio, Ms Paetongtarn refers to Mr Hun Sen as “uncle” and urges him to ignore the Thai general overseeing the army in the border area whom she described as being on “the opposite side”. The remark has fuelled speculation about her relationship with the military, a politically sensitive issue given the army’s role in ousting members of her family from power – her father Thaksin in 2006 and his sister Yingluck in 2014.

Ms Paetongtarn has since apologised and defended her remarks as a “technical attempt to calm the country”, insisting there is no conflict with the Thai military.

Further muddying the waters is the personal history between the two political families. Mr Thaksin and Mr Hun Sen - who is now president of Cambodia’s Senate and the father of Cambodia’s current Prime Minister Hun Manet - are long-time friends.

That neither moved to defuse the situation has prompted speculation about domestic issues in both countries.