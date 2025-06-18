Cambodian government musters support from huge crowds in Thai border row

PHNOM PENH: Tens of thousands of Cambodians took to the streets of Phnom Penh on Wednesday (Jun 18) for an official rally to support the government's actions in its recent border dispute with Thailand.

A massive crowd led by Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many - Prime Minister Hun Manet's youngest brother - joined a "Solidarity March" to support Cambodia's government and troops stationed on the border with Thailand.

Flourishing Cambodian flags and portraits of Hun Manet and his father, former leader Hun Sen, supporters marched to the Independence Monument in the heart of the capital.

One Cambodian soldier was killed on May 28 as troops exchanged fire in a disputed area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet.

The Thai and Cambodian armies both said they acted in self-defence.