Thai PM Paetongtarn visits tense border area with Cambodia offering support, but locals still fear conflict

CHONG CHOM, Surin: Amid simmering tensions at the Thailand-Cambodia border, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday (Jun 11) visited the area to chair a security meeting in a high-profile show of moral support to local officials.

She is believed to be the first leader from both sides to visit the disputed area after the killing of a Cambodian soldier in a skirmish with the Thai army on May 28 heightened fears of an escalation in armed conflict as the two neighbours beefed up military forces in the area.

Accompanied by ministers and military personnel, Paetongtarn received a short briefing at the Chong Chom border crossing from ground forces before inspecting the border area. She then spent several minutes interacting with a group of locals and posing for photos with them before leaving without speaking to the media.

Despite her visit, fears of a possible conflict continued to linger among Thai locals when CNA visited the area and saw how the community was conducting evacuation drills and building bomb shelters.

Border operations at Chong Chom have recently been severely reduced after Thai security authorities ordered officials to cut operating hours last week from 8am-3pm, a sharp drop from the previous 6am to 10pm. Daily operations have also been cut to three days a week.

Paetongtan’s one-day trip to the Kap Choeng district in northeastern Surin province, which included stops at a hospital and chairing of a border security meeting, came just a day after it was reported that she had held direct talks with her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet and his father, former premier Hun Sen.