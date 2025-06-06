Thai military prepared for 'high-level operation' if Cambodia border row escalates

BANGKOK: Thailand's military said it is ready to launch a "high-level operation" to counter any violation of its sovereignty, in the strongest words yet in a simmering border dispute with Cambodia that re-erupted with a deadly clash last week.

The army said in a statement late on Thursday (Jun 5) that its intelligence gathering indicated Cambodia had increased military readiness at the border while diplomatic efforts were ongoing, describing that as "worrisome".

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday and said that while the military was ready to defend Thai sovereignty, it understood the situation and when an escalation would be required.

"The military has confirmed readiness for any scenario," she said. "But any clash will cause damage, so we will pursue peaceful means."

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The government and military are working together, supporting each other," Paetongtarn added.

The two governments had for days exchanged carefully worded statements committing to dialogue after a brief skirmish in an undemarcated border area on May 28 in which a Cambodian soldier was killed.

Ahead of Friday's meeting, the army had said it was "now ready for a high-level military operation in case it is necessary to retaliate".

"Operations of units at the border have been conducted carefully, calmly and based on an understanding of the situation to prevent losses on all sides, but at the same time, are ready to defend the country's sovereignty to the fullest extent if the situation is called for."

Cambodia's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Thai military statement on Friday.