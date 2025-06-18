Leaked call between Thai PM Paetongtarn and Cambodia's Hun Sen stokes fresh tensions

BANGKOK: Relations between Thailand and Cambodia suffered a major blow on Wednesday (Jun 18) after a leak of a telephone conversation between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and influential former Cambodian premier Hun Sen that could further escalate tensions.

Ties between the two neighbours are at their worst in more than a decade after a row over border territory that has sparked fears of a military confrontation, following a sharp rise in nationalist rhetoric and the mobilisation of troops on both sides of their frontier.

The leaked Jun 15 phone call, which has been confirmed as authentic by both Hun Sen and Paetongtarn, shows the Thai premier telling Hun Sen, whom she called uncle, that she is under domestic pressure and urging him not to listen to "the opposite side" which includes a prominent Thai military commander at the border.

"He just wants to look cool and saying things that are not useful to the nation, but in truth, what we want is peace," she told Hun Sen through a translator in the leaked audio clip, referring to the general.

Paetongtarn later told reporters her conversation with Hun Sen was part of a negotiation tactic, and she has no problem with the Thai army.

"I won't be talking privately with him (Hun Sen) anymore because there is a trust problem," she said.

Hun Sen said the leak came from one of the 80 politicians he shared the audio recording with.

Self-styled strongman Hun Sen was Cambodia's premier for nearly four decades and has maintained a high public profile since handing over power in 2023 to his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The two governments had until recently enjoyed warm ties, helped by the close relationship between Hun Sen and Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn's influential father. Both former leaders are still active in politics.