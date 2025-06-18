Big blow for Thailand's PM as major party exits coalition

BANGKOK: Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party on Wednesday (Jun 18) withdrew from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government in a major blow to the embattled premier, leaving her ruling coalition with only a slim majority.

The party, the second largest in the alliance and holder of 69 seats, said its departure was due to the impact on the nation of a leak on Wednesday of a phone call between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, the influential former premier of Cambodia, with which Thailand is involved in an escalating border dispute.

"Bhumjaithai will work with all Thai people to support the army and officials who safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of Thailand in all ways," Bhumjaithai said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Paetongtarn's government did not answer calls seeking comment on the withdrawal.

The exit of Bhumjaithai leaves Paetongtarn's government hanging by a thread and facing declining popularity as it battles to revive a lacklustre economy facing steep US tariffs if it cannot negotiate a reduction.

Political neophyte Paetongtarn, 38, the daughter of influential former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was thrust abruptly into the spotlight less than a year ago when she became Thailand's youngest prime minister after her predecessor was removed from office by a court order.

Her position looks increasingly fragile and attention will now shift to whether her remaining 10 coalition members will follow Bhumjaithai.