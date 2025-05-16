Commentary: Why political families still dominate in Southeast Asia

RABAT, Morocco: In the Philippines’ midterm elections this week, the Marcoses and Dutertes were once again front and centre in headlines, showing the continued dominance of political families in the Southeast Asian nation.

Despite being detained in The Hague for crimes against humanity, former President Rodrigo Duterte was overwhelmingly elected as mayor of his home city in Davao. His youngest son clinched the vice-mayor position, while his eldest son was re-elected as a member of the House of Representatives and two of his grandsons secured key Davao city posts.

Meanwhile, his daughter Sara is the country’s vice president, although now facing impeachment proceedings over an alleged threat to assassinate ally-turned-foe President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The bitter feud between the pair has polarised voters and raised concerns over political stability ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

It has also brought into renewed attention the staying power of political dynasties, not just in the Philippines, but across Southeast Asia.