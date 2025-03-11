Snap Insight: Arrest of former Philippine president Duterte will be dogged by suspicions of political persecution

MANILA: So far, 2025 is proving to be a devastating year for the Duterte dynasty. From being a domineering and popular president in the Philippines’ contemporary history, Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 11) for alleged crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been investigating his violent crackdown against illegal drugs, a systematic and bloody purge which the ICC estimated resulted in the deaths of between 12,000 and 30,000 Filipinos residing in poor communities.

Duterte has defended the extra-judicial killings as necessary to reimpose law and order that received overall popular support. However, it was also the crowning glory of his massive attacks on democratic institutions and civil society groups who were critical of his illiberal and populist policies.

SURPRISE MOVE TO ENFORCE ICC WARRANT

Notably, Duterte had specifically ensured he would not be made accountable by the long arm of the international court. It was none other than Duterte who instigated the withdrawal of the Philippines as a state party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC.