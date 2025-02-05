Philippine lawmakers back petition seeking vice president's impeachment

MANILA: A petition seeking the impeachment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of the country's former president, received the required support on Wednesday (Feb 5) of more than a third of lower-house lawmakers, paving the way for a trial in the Senate.

House Secretary General Reginald Veslasco told reporters there was a sufficient number of signatures on the petition to impeach Duterte. A source familiar with discussions told Reuters nearly 200 lawmakers had so far signed it.

The grounds for impeachment were not immediately clear. Duterte has consistently denied wrongdoing and described moves against her as a political vendetta.