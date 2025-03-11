Former Philippine president Duterte arrested after ICC warrant over his 'war on drugs'

MANILA: Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Tuesday (Mar 11) after landing at Manila's international airport by police acting on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant over his deadly war on drugs, the presidential palace said.
"Early in the morning, Interpol Manila received the official copy of the warrant of the arrest from the ICC," the palace said in a statement.
"As of now, he is under the custody of authorities."
The Philippines president's office also said that Duterte was in "good health".
His former lawyer and spokesperson said Duterte's arrest was unlawful and the former leader had no legal representation.
Salvador Panelo, who was Duterte's legal aide and a spokesperson during his 2016-2022 presidency, in a statement said the Interpol arrest warrant came from "a spurious source", as the International Criminal Court had no jurisdiction in the Philippines.
The ICC says it has jurisdiction in the Philippines over alleged crimes committed before the country withdrew as a member.
Duterte had been in Hong Kong, where he said on Monday that he was ready to be arrested if the ICC issued a warrant.
Speculation was rife on Sunday that Duterte's unannounced visit to the city indicated that he may be trying to evade possible arrest over his crackdown on drugs while in power.
The ICC has been investigating the large number of killings by police and gunmen under the former president’s crackdown against illegal drugs, which left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead.
Duterte's "war on drugs" was a signature policy after he swept to power in 2016 after crime-busting campaign vows to kill narcotics dealers.
Human rights groups claim that Philippine police and vigilantes under their direction murdered unarmed drug suspects on a massive scale on Duterte's watch, allegations that authorities have denied.
While Duterte subsequently withdrew the Philippines from the ICC, the government under new leader Ferdinand Marcos has indicated Duterte could be handed over.