What happened in Philippine drug war that led to Duterte's arrest?

MANILA: Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday (Mar 10) in Manila on an International Criminal Court warrant for the "war on drugs" that defined his term in office and which killed thousands of Filipinos.

Here are some facts about the drug war during Duterte's presidency from 2016 to 2022:

CAMPAIGN VOWS TO "KILL"

As longtime mayor of the southern Philippine city of Davao, Rodrigo Duterte was known as "the punisher" for his harsh policies. His profanity-packed speeches and death threats to drug gangs were a feature of his successful campaign for the presidency in 2016.

Among his statements during the campaign were: "Forget the laws on human rights. If I make it to the presidential palace, I will do just what I did as mayor. You drug pushers, hold-up men and do-nothings, you better go out. Because I'd kill you."

He said his campaign in Davao kept citizens safe from crime. He also reiterated his intentions for a violent crackdown to Reuters reporters during the campaign.

"I say let's kill five criminals every week, so they will be eliminated," he told Reuters.