Commentary: As Filipinos prepare to vote, ex-president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest is dividing families

BANGKOK: It’s been two months since former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face potential prosecution for crimes against humanity.

Duterte’s arrest has angered his supporters and caused polarisation to worsen in the lead-up to important parliamentary elections on May 12.

The election could be a referendum on the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose approval rating fell to 25 per cent in March after Duterte’s arrest. It had been 42 per cent a month earlier.

Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, meanwhile, has seen her approval rating increase to 59 per cent, despite the fact she was impeached by the House of Representatives earlier this year for threatening to assassinate Marcos.

Some of Marcos’ former allies are now drifting towards Sara Duterte, potentially setting her up for a successful run for the presidency herself in 2028.