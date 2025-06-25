Commentary: A long Thailand-Cambodia border row is bad news for ASEAN

NEW YORK: On May 28, a Cambodian soldier was shot in a brief exchange of gunfire between Cambodian and Thai forces along a disputed part of their 817km shared border. What initially appeared to be a bilateral military skirmish has since escalated into tit-for-tat cycle that threatens to destabilise ASEAN at a critical juncture.

After the clash, Phnom Penh and Bangkok beefed up their military presence in disputed areas along the border. Both sides took turns closing or reducing the operating hours of border checkpoints, and, by Monday (Jun 23), the Thai army had effectively shut all land border crossings with Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Phnom Penh banned Thai media, disconnected cross-border internet, and boycotted produce, fuel and gas imports from Thailand.

A leaked call between Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen now threatens to unseat the former, who has already been heavily criticised for putting her family’s close ties with the Hun dynasty over national interests.

Bilateral efforts to resolve the dispute have dried up, and the stage is now set for a prolonged conflict between these two neighbours. How the border crisis unfolds will have serious repercussions not just for Thailand and Cambodia, but for the region as a whole.