Commentary: Malaysia has a chance to leave ASEAN stronger than it was

KUALA LUMPUR: One way to understand how the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) works is to look at the 46th ASEAN Summit’s gala dinner on May 26. The night was a cultural tour de force, led by the world-renowned Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, unleashing not only the heritage of the host nation, Malaysia - in songs, costumes, dance - but also each of the other member states.

The highest diplomatic point happened at the midpoint of the dinner. Three Malaysian singers broke into a medley of folk songs from every ASEAN country: the classic Sabai Sabai of Thailand, love ballad Pka Sla of Cambodia, archipelago Rasa Sayang of Indonesia, gentle Dok Champa of Laos, radio-favourite Shwe Pyi Tike of Myanmar, harmonious Bayan Ko of the Philippines, famous Home of Singapore, up-tempo Trong Com of Vietnam, recognisable Adai-Adai of Brunei, patriotic Sejahtera Malaysia of Malaysia, and Oh, Oh Timor of soon-to-be member Timor-Leste.

Leaders smiled and cheered when they heard their songs. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took out her camera and recorded before giving the thumbs up; Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao cheered and waved his flag.

Southeast Asia is about respecting differences, and the prerequisite of any collaboration is trust. Every country needs to feel like they are heard and have a place. No country is more important than the other. This is also why ASEAN has always been perceived as friendly but fragmented, progress stable but stalling.