CNA Explains: What’s next for Thailand as calls grow for PM Paetongtarn to resign?

SINGAPORE: Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is facing growing calls to resign after just 10 months in power.

Her leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen in the midst of both countries’ border row led to the exit of a key coalition partner on Wednesday (Jun 18), leaving her government hanging by a thread.

In the phone call – which Hun Sen recorded and shared with about 80 people including members of his party’s standing committee – Paetongtarn is heard referring to Thai Second Army Region Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang as “an opponent”.

The remark has triggered her major coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai party, which holds 71 seats, to withdraw from the government, reducing the coalition’s strength to 261 seats as of Friday. She needs at least 248 seats for a majority.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The United Thai Nation Party, which holds 36 seats, is reportedly weighing its position and has called for the 38-year-old prime minister to resign.

Political analysts said Paetongtarn’s leadership is now “untenable”, describing the leaked conversation as “deeply compromising” to her position, and damaging to Thailand.

“I think there’s no way she’s going to last,” political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Chulalongkorn University told CNA.