Thai PM faces call to step down to avert coalition revolt

BANGKOK: Thailand's embattled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was facing the prospect of losing her government's majority on Friday (Jun 20) as a vital coalition partner looked set to demand her resignation after just 10 months in power.

Paetongtarn, the politically inexperienced daughter of divisive tycoon and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, is fighting fires on multiple fronts, struggling to breathe life into a stagnant economy facing steep US tariffs and under pressure to take a tougher stand on a territorial row with Cambodia that has seen their troops mobilise at the border.

The United Thai Nation (UTN) party, the second-largest partner in her alliance, will demand Paetongtarn, 38, step down as a condition for it to remain in the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition, two UTN sources told Reuters, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

"If she doesn't resign, the party would leave the government," one source said. "We want the party leader to tell the PM as a courtesy."

Though Paetongtarn received a boost on Friday with another coalition partner, the Democrat Party, pledging its support, Thailand's youngest premier is still in an untenable position, with her majority hinging on UTN staying in the alliance following Wednesday's exit by the larger Bhumjaithai Party.

UTN has not said when it will announce its position. Asked about its decision, UTN spokesperson Akaradej Wongpitakroj declined to provide details. "We have to wait for the party leader to inform the prime minister first," he said.

Reflecting concerns in financial markets, the Thai baht weakened for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and was on course to log its worst week since late February.